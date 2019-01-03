Health is wealth is a well know proverb to all and health is the fundamental requirement to live a good life but it is unfortunate that several disease are so common in the world in the presence of which a person can never be healthy. Among these, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) or AIDS is spreading rapidly all over the world. Moreover, World Health Organization has released a report on HIV which tells that more than 1 million people lost their precious lives in 2017.

Pakistan is no exception in this regard and is in deep waters since 150000 people are affected by the AIDS and 25000 people are registered in the treatment centres. Additionally, these are ones who are known but a large number of people don’t tell their mystery of AIDS, because they feel shy that the disease is attracted by having sex. Lastly, I request the Government of Pakistan to feel concerned on the critical issue and generate awareness among the people about preventive measures.

WAQAR MOSSA

Kech Turbat

Share on: WhatsApp