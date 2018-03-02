HIV, AIDS outbreak alarms residents

Sargodha

An outbreak of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, in a small village in Kot Momin Area of Sargodha has alarmed residents as well as the authorities. According to reports, an alarmingly high number of HIV/AIDS cases have come to surface in village Kot Imrana , just a few kilometres from Kot Momin Interchange of Islamabad-Lahore Motorway in Sargodha district.

According to details, 35 HIV/AIDS cases have been confirmed out of 2717 tests carried out by the Punjab AIDS Control Programme after the elders of the area brought the matter to the knowledge of Punjab government.

Sargodha Local health department officials fear that the number of HIV/AIDS patients could increase in the coming days. They however said they were unable to identify the reason for the AIDS cases.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir also expressing serious concern over the development said the number of cases could further increase. He said that aSpecial Unit of Punjab Aids Control programme has been established in Kot Momin where the registered patients would be treated free of cost. UN estimates that there are more than one lakh HIV/AIDS patients in Pakistan.—INP