Hitting a last ball six has not remained unusual, says Javed Miandad

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

“How many meters the boundary rope was away from the center of the pitch”, former Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad first inquired when his comments were exclusively sought on Dinesh Kartik’s last ball six (against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final on Sunday).

It the final of the Austral-Asia Cup (Sharjah, 1986) Miandad hit the last ball six against India (off Chetan Sharma) and he became famous after his team’s victory.

“Hitting last ball six has not remained unusual in modern-day cricket. My six is always compared with the other batsmen but one should remember that in those days, hitting a six off the last ball was very very difficult. No batsman would ever think of it”, the legendary Pakistan batsman, speaking exclusively, said.

“Bowling was difficult then and the game was fought very hard but now with the introduction of T-20s, power hitting has become very common. Now even scoring 30 in an over has also become possible”.

“I didn’t watch Karthik’s game because of my other commitments but have read about the match in the newspapers. I congratulate the batsman because the batsman required lot of confidence to hit a last ball six. It is pity for the bowler”, Miandad, 60, added.

“Anyhow, I am proud that my last ball six is compared and I am remembered by the fans. I am happy that even after over 30-year, people still talk about my six”, he signed off.

Here’s how Miandad described his last ball six in his auto-biography, “Cutting Edge”:

“Poor Chetan Sharma. They say he did try for a yorker, but the ball slipped out of his hand. Or perhaps it was the fact that I was standing well forward of the batting crease that threw him off his length. Whatever the mysterious origins of that last delivery, it ended up being the perfect ball for me and for Pakistan – a full-toss at the right height, slightly towards leg, all I had to do was take a swing and it sailed out of the ground.”After that, it was pandemonium. We had won, Pakistan had won, Tauseef had won, I had won. What a match! It is one of the best memories of my life.”