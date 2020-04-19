Hitler’s fascist ideology grips India: Chohan

Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Hitler fascist ideology has taken over the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

The minister took to twitter and said that the extremist Modi has intensified cruelty on Muslims as people in Modi’s India are buying even fruits and vegetable by asking vendors name to know their religion.

Fayyaz Chohan has shared a report of Indian news channel adding that the Modi government has turned the biggest democracy in the world into the extremist Hindu country. He said that Muslims are being exploited through Hindutuva even in the crisis of the global pandemic coronavirus.