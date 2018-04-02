History’s largest rock oil field discovered in Bahrain

Manama

Bahrain announced on Sunday the discovery of a large supply of light rock oil estimated to be much larger than the Bahrain field in addition to the discovery of large quantities of deep gas.

The government saif that the discovery of the field is the first since 1932 when the country’s first oil well was inaugurated.—Agencies