Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek continued to make history at the US Open becoming the first players from Tunisia and Poland, respectively, to reach the final of the tournament.

The fifth seed Jabeur steamrolled Caroline Garcia of France in her semifinal before Iga Swiatek earned a comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Up first, Jabeur ended Garcia’s win streak to ease to a 6-1 6-3 to qualify for her second grand slam final.

The fifth seed got a break of serve in the very first game taking just 23 minutes, racing to a one-set lead with six aces and 11 winners. Garcia showed some resolve in the second set before a break in the fourth game sealed her fate sending Jabeur to her second straight grand slam final.

Jabeur, after becoming the first African woman to reach the Wimbledon final, also became the first African woman to reach the New York final in the open era.

Standing in her path to grand slam glory is world no.1 Iga Swiatek who comeback from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her first US Open final.

The Pole got off to a slow start as Sablenka got the first break of the match before relying on her power strokes to take a one-nothing lead. Swiatek once again responded diligently by breaking Sabalenka three times to level the contest.

But Sabalenka got the break early in the decider and looked to be on her way to the final before Swiatek fought back to level at 4-4 before breaking the Belarusian again to seal the win.

The two-time French Open winner Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur have met four times before the US Open final, with their latest meeting at the Italian open. Both are 2-2 in contests.