The sale deed of the old Pakistan embassy building located on R Street in Washington DC has been completed.

The process was carried out in light of the instructions of the Federal Government.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Lincoln Library, Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Washington. The event was attended by Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Congressman Gregory Meeks and former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

The property was purchased by Abdul Hafeez Khan, a Pakistani-American who offered the highest bid of $7.1 million and it was approved by the Federal Cabinet.

Speaking on the occasion, former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice congratulated Hafeez Khan for buying the historic building. She highlighted the achievements of Hafeez Khan and expressed her best wishes for his future achievements.