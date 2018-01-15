Historical move forward

It is quite commendable and appreciable that the National Assembly has made history by passing the legislation which abolishes the oppressive colonial-era law imposed in the tribal areas Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and extended jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court to the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) thus meeting the long standing demand of the people.

According to the reports in the media, it is good to note that despite opposition by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazal), the bill titled Supreme Court and High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to FATA) Bill 2017 has been passed unanimously by the rest of the lower house of Parliament. It is quite laudable and worth mentioning that through the passage of this bill, the incumbent government has honoured its yet another commitment to the people of the tribal areas taking them closer to merger with Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah.

M Z Riffat

Lahore

