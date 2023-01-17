Historical mosque demolished in India to ‘widen road’

A historical mosque located in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh was reportedly demolished on Sunday in order to “widen the road”. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s former chair of International Water Cooperation Ashok Swain shared a video of the mosque being bulldozed on his official Twitter handle.

Journalist and activist against Islamophobia CJ Werleman also shared the video, saying that the mosque has been demolished by the Hindutva regime under the pretext of widening the road.

Non-partisan, journalists-run platform Saffron Diaries noted that according to the 42nd Amendment of India’s constitution, “India is a secular nation”. However, the state bulldozed a historical mosque.According to Muslim Spaces, the mosque destroyed was Shahi Masjid in Handia, Allahabad and was constructed during the time of Sher Shah Suri. It was demolished in the presence of the Public Works Department to widen GT Road while the matter was reportedly listed for January 16th in the lower court.—Agencies