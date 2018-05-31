Historical day

Yaum-e-Takbeer, the celebration of Pakistan’s atomic explosions in 1998, was observed the other day across the country with a vow to make Pakistan a stronger and better country, militarily and economically, among the comity of nations. The Day is celebrated every year on May 28th to mark the conduction of nuclear tests in ’98, making Pakistan 7th nuclear state of the world and first Islamic state to have a nuclear arsenal. These nuclear tests gave a clear message to the world that Pakistan despite being a peace loving country will not hesitate in defending its honour and people in case of any challenge. To mark the day different political and social organizations carried out different programmes in different parts of the country.

SYED SHAFIN AHMED

Karachi

