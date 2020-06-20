Historic virus relief package

Islamabad

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan gave biggest virus relief package to 16 million vulnerable families for the first time in the history of the country. In a statement in reaction to the tweet of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he reminded Bilawal Bhutto that no new tax was imposed in the next year’s federal budget. Murad Saeed said after the 18th Amendment, health was a provincial subject, but still the federation has been providing face masks, ventilators and other material, PTV news channel reported. He said that after 18th Amendment, 62% share of national resources goes to the provinces, but the Sindh government has failed to do anything for development of the poor people of the province.—APP