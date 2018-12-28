Historic victory of UBG in FPCCI elections

Zubair Yaqoob

This year United Business Group (UBG) have won the elections of FPCCI with historic margin and grabbed all the seats including President, Senior Vice President and the VPs on Friday.

This was consecutive fifth year success of the group. According to the unofficial results reached to the correspondent, Daroo Khan secured his seat for the President. Whereas busness community’s blue-eyed Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig declared victorious as Senior Vise President. VPs of UBG also won their seats.

United Business Group once again swept the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for 2019 term for the fifth consecutive year. S M Muneer, Patron-in-Chief of UBG, on the win vowed to serve the business community. He said that his group would not pay attention to differences and continue to work for country’s economic growth.

He said that the competition was beauty of election and opponents were also our brothers. Muneer attributed the UBG win to efforts of youth and business women. UBG’s central chairman, Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the group believed in serving the business community and it was secret behind landmark success. Leading businessman Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi congratulated the elected candidates and hoped the group would remain dedicated for serving the business community. He said that the country’s economy was facing challenges and the business community should unite for resolving the issues. UBG’s Secretary General Zubair Tufail said congratulated all the business community on the win. He said that elected office bearers including President Engr. Daro Khan, Senior Vice President Dr. Ikhtiar Baig and all other candidates would serve the business community. President-Elect Engr. Daro Khan attributed his success to SM Muneer and Iftikhar Malik, who supported during entire election campaign.

He said that in order to increase exports and promote small industry his team would consult with the government.

Dr. Ikhtiar Baig, SVP-Elect said that his group would try to resolve problems of business community. He said that the economy was facing depleting foreign exchange reserves, high inflation, falling rupee value, trade deficit. He said that the business community should unit to resolve such challenges.

He vowed the resolve to improve the contribution by the FPCCI at all the forums. Gulzar Feroz, UBG’s senior leader on the occasion said that all the small chambers and associations had entrusted on FPCCI elections. He hoped that the new office bearers would remain engaged to resolve problems of business community.

