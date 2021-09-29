‘Historic moment’: Dr Omar Atiq becomes first-ever Pakistani to head American College of Physicians

WASHINGTON – Dr Omar Atiq, a Pakistan-origin doctor in the US, is set write a history as he will be elected unopposed the President of American College of Physicians (ACP).

Atiq, who also holds the US citizenship, has been nominated as the next president of what is the largest medical speciality organisation in the US. The elections for the post are scheduled to be held in January next year and he is the only candidate for the prestigious position.

ACP’s membership includes 154,000 internal medicine physicians (internists), related subspecialists and medical students from across the world.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan has congratulated Atiq for making the country proud.

Dr. Omar Atiq becomes the first ever Physcian of Pakistani descent & only the second international medical graduate to be elected as President of American College of Physicians. A proud and historic moment for Pakistani American Community. Congratulations Dr Atiq. @PakinUSA https://t.co/TyMZTrv8ke — Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) September 26, 2021

Taking to Twitter he said, “Dr Omar Atiq becomes the first-ever Physician of Pakistani descent and only the second international medical graduate to be elected as President of American College of Physicians.”

He also termed it a proud and historic moment for Pakistani American Community.

Profile of Dr Omar Atiq

Omar T. Atiq, M.D, who is based in Arkansas, is a professor of medicine and otolaryngology-head and neck in the UAMS College of Medicine. He is the founding director of the Arkansas Cancer Institute in Pine Bluff and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

Dr Atiq received his medical degree from the Khyber Medical College, University of Peshawar, Pakistan, and did his residency and chief residency in internal medicine at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital and Foster G. McGaw Hospital of the Loyola University in Chicago.

Dr Atiq did his fellowship training in medical oncology and hematology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and is board certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine.

Last year, Dr Atiq had wiped away $650,000 in debt for nearly 200 of his patients with cancer.