Historic: Imran Khan raises Rs 5 billion for flood victims

Islamabad: In a first-of-its-kind, former Prime Minister Imran Khan raised more than Rs 5 billion for flood-hit people during his three-hour-long telethon on Monday.

During the telethon, Imran Khan was joined by many people, including Chief Minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and the former premier’s ex-assistant on social protection Sania Nishtar.

Many prominent celebrities, including Humza Ali Abbasi and Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, joined the telethon alongside Imran Khan.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, the former prime minister collected over Rs5 billion in donations during the telethon.

پاکستانی عوام کا اپنے کپتان پر بھرپور اعتبار تین گھنٹوں میں 500 کروڑ سے زائد کی رقم سیلاب متاثرین کی مدد کے لیے پلیج کر دی۔#TelethonByImranKhan #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/LuUxrFPKbP — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022

Imran Khan said entire Pakistan had been affected by the floods generated by back-to-back monsoon rains.

“More than 1,000 people have died due to devastating floods and the damages are expected to cross Rs1,000 billion,” he said.

The former prime minister said that the country would have to construct more dams to save people from such devastation in future.

“The sole solution to prevent the catastrophes caused by a flood is to construct dams.”

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan also joined the telethon and announced Rs5 million for flood victims. Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, who attended PTI’s live telethon transmission, announced Rs30 million for flood affectees.

Death toll reaches 1,136 as flood threat lingers in KP