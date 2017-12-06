Our historic heritage secure in Pakistan: Hindu pilgrims

Leader of Hindu pilgrims, who have come to Pakistan from India to attend Katas Raj ceremony, Shiv Partab Bajaj, has said that their historic heritage is secure in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Tuesday, he said that the the yatrees were thankful to the Pakistani government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for providing the best arrangements of security, transport and accommodation to them.

He said that they appreciated the steps taken by ETPB Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq for making beautiful and protecting the worship places of minorities and their properties. He said that their sacred places were more secure now than ever before.

He rejected speculations spread by some countries including India about the Katas Raj Temple, saying that the fewer rains and material released by a nearby cement factory caused the water issue in the historical pond, whereas the government of Pakistan and the ETPB were making efforts to resolve the issue, he added. He said that Hindu pilgrims visited Shahi Qila and Greater Iqbal Park where they met people coming from far-flung areas who made ‘selfies’ with them.—APP

