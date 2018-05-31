Historic change for FATA

Reema Shaukat

FEDERALLY Administered Tribal Areas or popularly known as FATA is the semi-autonomous tribal region in the north western area of Pakistan, comprising seven tribal agencies and six frontier regions. FATA was considered as a no go area decades ago as the colonial powers introduced Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) for this area. According to FCR, a political agent would be responsible to look after the administration of area and work as a connexion between tribal heads, local populace and colonists. However, it proved difficult for the colonial government to establish its writ in the tribal areas and the introduction of laws were named as black laws as they were without any justification.

British vacated the subcontinent but left their imprints and despite being part of Pakistan, people of FATA felt underprivileged. Under the Constitution, FATA is included among the territories of Pakistan (Article 1). It is represented in the National Assembly and the Senate but remains under the direct executive authority of the President (Articles 51, 59 and 247). Laws framed by the National Assembly do not apply here, unless ordered by the President, who is also empowered to issue regulations for the peace and good government of the tribal areas. FATA for the long time continued to be governed primarily through the Frontier Crimes Regulation 1901 and was also administered by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in his capacity as an agent to the President of Pakistan, under the overall supervision of the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions in Islamabad.

Recently, in a historic move FATA was merged with KP province, therefore people living in FATA will now be able to get rid of centuries’ old draconian laws, or Frontier Crimes Regulation. President of Pakistan has signed new set of rules for the region which is now FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018. This new ‘FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018’ is a set of interim rules that apply to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) until it merges with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa “within a timeframe of two years”. However, the president will have the jurisdiction over FATA and the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) until he signs Constitution (Thirty-First) Amendment Bill, 2018, which proposes abolishment of Article 247 of the Constitution. As per Article 247, the executive authority of the federation shall extend to FATA and PATA. This bill was passed by KP Assembly in its final phase and prior to the passing by two-thirds majority, it was approved from the upper and lower chambers of the Parliament.

As both the National Assembly and Senate have passed the bill, this breakthrough step will bring the tribal boundaries which comprises of seven agencies and six frontier regions within domain of the higher courts. The main purpose of FCR was to protect the interests of the British rulers and counter the opposition of Pashtuns to their rule, especially in KP which earlier was NWFP and Baluchistan and their adjoining tribal areas. However, after independence, KP and Baluchistan gradually got rid of FCR, but FATA remained its only hostage. FCR consummate dissociates tribespeople from approaching the formal courts as it states that appeal, wakeel (lawyer) and daleel (evidence) are not applicable for its residents. The other vilest feature of this Black Law is its collective responsibility clause, which is imposed on anyone in the tribal areas for a crime committed by his or her relative or anyone in from the same tribe.

Moreover, officials of the political administration relish unchecked powers under the FCR and the orders given by a political agent cannot be challenged before the high courts. With the FATA merger it is expected that people of these tribal areas will now be able to enjoy equal rights as Pakistani citizen. This merger of FATA isn’t a one day giant leap but it took many years for the people of FATA to struggle for their rights. Last year in 2017, FATA Reforms Committee, approved the proposals for administrative structure of FATA and FCR. The most striking feature of the reforms is extension of courts’ jurisdiction to FATA without disturbing the traditional Jirga system. The purpose of the plan will be to strengthen administrative structure, mineral development, healthcare, education and industries. The reforms envisaged provincial assembly polls in FATA in the 2018 elections, local bodies’ polls and spending of 30 percent development funds through the elected representatives.

This historic merger comes with both opportunities and challenges too. There are many opportunities for the people of FATA now as COAS also mentioned in meeting with FATA youth that the mainstreaming of FATA shall facilitate bringing enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development to the long neglected and terrorism rid tribal area. He also emphasized that youth has to remain aware of inimical forces which want to exploit fault lines and try to reverse our gains. This unification of FATA with KP will bring socio-economic change in FATA with lot of job opportunities and other social uplift programmes. Though challenges also exist, so the first challenge for this merger of FATA is timely implementation and usage of funds so that common man from particular areas can benefit from it. Interestingly, this merger of FATA gives a big shout out to people like Manzoor Pashteen who are polluting young minds against the state and launching false allegations time and again through social media. As this area remained part of proxy war and was badly hit by terrorism, therefore regional powers having interest in this area because of its location, and they might try to destabilise peace initiatives in FATA. Hence, government has to be more watchful and monitor all the aspects of merger properly.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.