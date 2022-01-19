Historic as Sara Gill becomes Pakistan’s first-ever transgender doctor

If the aims are high, destination becomes easy no matter how tough challenges you are facing to prove your mettle.

This is the case of Sara Gill, a transgender person from Pakistan’s Sindh province, who has made history by becoming the first transgender doctor in the country as she did not let social discrimination and right abuses to weaken her determination.

Firmly standing against all such odd behaviours, Gill passed the professional MBBS exam from the Jinnah Medical and Dental College in Karachi, becoming the first transgender person to achieve this honour in Pakistan.

Sara had to get admission in the medical college as a male student, she told media during an interview, adding that her classmates were cognizant of her identity though she had not formally declared it.

She said, “They insisted that I pose as a boy throughout my life despite knowing that I am not. They said that I am selfish and not considering the respect that the family would lose after I declare myself as transgender. Every transgender has to face the same situation.”

She said in the interview before completion of her MBBS degree, “My family warned me that if declare myself as a transgender, they will stop paying for my studies. Now I will have to arrange for my next year’s fee on my own.”

Saying she is not ashamed of her sexuality, Sara Gill said that her best inspirations was to work for her community in the country.

Social media users are also celebrating Sara Gill’s achievement and congratulating her on making the history.

33yr old Sara Gill Khan became Pakistan's first-ever transgender doctor on Tuesday after passing her MBBS exam

She joined JMDC in 2010,

Her journey wasn't easy bcz of society!

She was suicidal,

but She never give up & eventually become 1st Pakistani Transgender Dr Thumbs up

👏 pic.twitter.com/CzTozR2XoR — Зеби Африди (@Zebi_Afridi) January 19, 2022

Sara Gill and I were in a @SwedishInst fellowship #YCF in Sweden. I feel proud of her. https://t.co/bD3MpwMmXn — Jalila Haider جرقہ در ظلمت، انفجار در سکوت (@Advjalila) January 18, 2022