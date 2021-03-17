Historic as PM distributes affordable houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – In a historic step, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to distribute Naya Pakistan Housing Programme apartments and houses among salaried and working class under the Workers Welfare Fund tomorrow (Thursday) in Islamabad.

The project, which was in doldrums for 11 years due to negligence of previous governments, was completed with special efforts of PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari in order to facilitate labourers and daily wagers.

The premier will distribute more than 1000 flats and 500 houses among the people during the event. It is for the first that labour class is being provided houses on mortgage basis with affordable installments and conditions.

Three thousand workers have registered themselves for the program while 1,500 of them will be picked through balloting.

For the first time in Pakistan, the working class are being given a home of their own on mortgage basis. PM Khan will handover 1000 ready appartments & homes to workers & also lay foundation for 1500 more low cost homes to be given to working class on easy instalments. pic.twitter.com/NBpF5tJuVX — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 17, 2021

The prime minister, who wants to provide affordable housing to this class of the society, will also lay foundation stone of more 1,500 flats.

One more promise to the working class, fulfilled. PM Khan will hand over low cost homes under the Workers Welfare Fund scheme; the project had been pending for past 11 yrs but PM Khan has expedited work upon it & now workers & widows are being given ownership for these homes. pic.twitter.com/q5u8CQs2gj — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 17, 2021

Under the program, the houses will be provided to widows, handicapped and labouers.