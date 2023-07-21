Artificial intelligence (AI) is replacing humans and the debate on the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines to transform various industries continues unabated.

The AI revolution is changing the world, and in one such development, Pakistan has unveiled the world’s first AI TV talk show, dubbed AI Talk. Pakistan’s private infotainment broadcaster Discover Pakistan kickstarted the program.

Clips shared by the TV channel shows anchor, experts, and guests introducing themselves expressing exhilaration for the historic moment.

With the country’s first AI talk show, the boundaries of Artificial Intelligence in mainstream media continue to be advanced, ushering new potentials for engaging and dynamic content presentations.

The moment is said to be a major turning point for the media sector in the country as AI Talk sets new standards for content advance and, enhancing the experience for masses with novel diversity.

Pakistan’s first AI show follows a similar development as the country’s neighbor India launched their own AI news anchor who is hosting news updates.