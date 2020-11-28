Hissein elected Secretary General of OIC

Niamey

Hissein Brahim Taha has been elected Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The Chadian diplomat was appointed after Youssef Al-Othaimeen’s tenure came to an end.

Al-Othaimeen welcomed the new Secretary-General at the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, in Niamey, Niger, reports Arab News.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia welcomed the selection of Hissein Brahim Taha as Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Saturday.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the nomination of Mr. Taha, fulfilling the Kingdom’s previous commitment toward the African Group, and acting according to the organization’s charter regarding the choice of Secretary-General reflecting fair geographic representation, circulation and equal opportunities among member countries,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a statement. “The Kingdom offers full support to the new Secretary- General stemming from its active role in serving Islamic causes around the world,” the minister added.