Hissam steers Black Horse Paints in Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo

Lahore

Hissam Ali Hyder struck nine goals to steer Black Horse Paints to a thumping 11-4 victory over Guard Group in the Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo Championship 2017 match here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

Besides nine-star Hissam, Sufi Mohammad Amir and Sufi Mohammad Haris, who contributed with one goal each , com-pleted the tally for the victors. Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana converted two goals while Taimur Mawaz Khan and Abdul Rehman Monnoo hit one goal apiece from the losing side.—APP