Hisense electronics implements oracle ERP to boost business-growth

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hisense Co., Ltd. is a Chinese multinational company – producing innovative, high-quality appliances and electronics thatare globally renowned for outstanding performance and durability. It has 13 manufacturing plants in China, and several other factories in various countries. As a global brand – Hisense is officially sponsoring the UEFA 2020 Football tournament.

In Pakistan, Tri-Angels (Pvt) Limited is the official distributor and manufacturer of Hisense products and has made large-scale investments to assemble LED Televisions. Now, it is also investing more for the establishment of a clean-laboratory for the assembling of smaller components, through precision engineering.

In order to further enrich its Pakistan operations with more efficiency and productivity, Hisense has now implemented the most advanced Oracle software to streamline its facilities. This will build-capacity and streamline various functions across the enterprise. Oracle Systems enable higher performance, with reduced operational costs, while allowing rapid business changes by speeding up the process of accurate reporting, from numerous business operations.

In order to carry out this crucial implementation, a specialized team of technology professionals named – “Integration Experts” was engaged, who ensured a swift deployment of the most suitable Oracle ERP solutions, within 60 days, to empower the workforce. A ceremony was held at the Hisense head-office recently, to commemorate this digital transformation.

Oracle is a powerful solutions provider offering the most comprehensive suite of cloud-based applications, platform and infrastructure to integrate the various departments like; HR, finance, sales, service, etc. IoT, Big data, Cloud, Artificial intelligence promise the next level of efficiencies to capture the emerging opportunities and thrive in the competitive business environment of the future. It enables the clients to do more with less manpower.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tri-Angels Pvt. Ltd. – Mr. Imran Ghani stated that: “With the implementation of Oracle Solutions, we have created a robust IT infrastructure, to meet the evolving needs of the industry and gain a competitive advantage for faster business growth in future. We will be able to deliver better customer-care with stronger integration of our nation-wide dealer-network. The Oracle solution equips us with the right platform to revamp our business applications.”

“The preconfigured, purpose-built solution has optimized our capability to harness new business-analytics, enabling the management to make faster decisions, with a stronger framework for Business Intelligence.” He added.

Beginning its operations back in 1978, Hisense produced its first television model CJD18. With decades of experience, in 2015, Hisense acquired the rights to sell televisions in the Americas, using the world-famous Japanese brand name of ‘Sharp’. With its heavy investments on research and innovation, the company invented a revolutionary ‘Transparent television’, in 2013.

