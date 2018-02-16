Hiroyoshi Suga appointed Director Sales for Panasonic’s Eco Solutions Business ISAMEA region

Observer Report

Islamabad

Hiroyoshi Suga has been appointed as the Director of Sales for Panasonic’s Eco Solutions Business – ISAMEA region (India, South Asia, Middle East and Africa) and has concurrently taken over to serve as the Managing Director for Panasonic Eco Solutions Middle East & Africa (Division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa), effective February 1st 2018.

Suga brings over 30 years of senior management experience into the role, having held a variety of key leadership posts at various Panasonic offices across the globe, which includes stints in US, Japan, Singapore and China. Prior to his new role, Suga was the President Director of PT Panasonic Gobel Indonesia.

Suga’s new role will see him setting and driving the strategic direction of Eco Solutions business as well as strengthening the position of Panasonic as the leading innovator in electrical construction materials and eco solutions products, which is a vast portfolio of wiring devices, conduit pipes, solar panels, indoor air quality solutions and more.

Commenting on his appointment, Hiroyoshi Suga said, “The region continues to be of great importance to Panasonic, and we are committed to help our customers meet their objective of sustained business growth.”

“The regional construction industry poses dynamic growth prospects and shows substantial progress in adopting sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. Our business objective to strengthen Eco Solutions in the region dwells in line with the local demands and augurs well for us and the construction sector; as we aim to support the industry patrons to strive for further success and reinforce Panasonic’s Eco Solution Business presence.”