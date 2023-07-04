Talented actor Hira Mani is an avid social media user who is known for her carrying sassy style.

As showbiz stars receive backlash for their wardrobe choices, the latest to come under fire is Do Bol star who proved her versatility onscreen over the years.

Receiving hate for their recent appearance, Hira created uproar as she donned a black saree in which she can be seen flaunting her toned body at a movie premiere.

Pictures and videos from the event went viral, and people slammed her over her choice of clothing and filled the comment section with insulting remarks.

For the unversed, Hira Mani started her career as a host on a children’s show and later ventured into acting. She rose to fame with Yaqeen Ka Safar, Do Bol, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Ghalati.

The diva showcased her versatility as an actress by portraying diverse characters in different genres.