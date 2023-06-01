Hira Khan gives perfect beach vibes in sizzling outfits from Thailand vacation

Lollywood’s aspiring young talent Hira Khan is on vacation with her husband and the actor continues to delight fans with stunning pictures from Thailand.

The Woh Paghal Si star looked absolutely stunning as she posed in a backless beach dress while sharing quality time with her better half on Thailand’s Phi Phi island.

Khan looked surreal as she shared new pictures, setting new couple goals for fans.

Expressing her feelings, the star said “Life isn’t just about admiring beautiful sunsets together, it’s also about having that one person to hold onto when everything seems to be falling apart.”

As she dropped new pictures, fans were quick to shower love on Mere Humsafar star, and pictures got thousands of likes quickly.

Hira and Arsalan tied the knot in February this year; the duo was in a relationship for quite some time. Their wedding festivities made headlines when friends of the couple, including showbiz stars joined them on their big day.