Hindutva is BJP’s core agenda

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

OUTFITS subscribing to Hindutva have been disrupting Friday prayers in India on the plea that holding religious activities without permission was a ploy to encroach upon the government land, and the government should not allow such activities on open land. Last year, amid the controversy over the instances of disruption of namaz at public places in Gurgaon, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had suggested that prayers should be offered at mosques. He did not realize that when RSS and other Hindutva outfits carry out their religious activities in the open without permission, there is no justification to place such a ban on Muslims and other minorities. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had more than once said that mere development of the society or nation was not enough to win the election, and BJP can never win an election until it pushes forward Hindutva as its core agenda.

“Be it Narasimha Rao who abolished licence Raj; Rajiv Gandhi who introduced industrial revolution in the country; Morarji Desai who brought down the prices of rations or N. Chandra Babu Naidu the reformer of Andhra Pradesh, all these people lost in subsequent elections. And we should not forget Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji too who put forth India Shining slogan. Of course, India was shining at economic front, but he could not win the election and number of seats was reduced to half,” the BJP leader said. He went on to say that BJP won 2014 election on two bases — putting forth the Gujarat model of governance, and people set aside their caste perception, rose above it and voted for Hindutva. This is why I always moot Hindutva as a core issue to address and govern our country which is predominantly Hindu,” he added.

Minorities in India are getting a raw deal. The Sikh community could hardly forget what happened to them in 1984 at the Golden Temple. Likewise, the Indian Muslims have more or less the same tales of sorrow and misery, most of which are still unheard. The destruction of Babri Mosque was a major blow to the religious feelings of the Muslim community in India, which also increased sense of insecurity among them. In Gujarat, the Hindu fanatics had carried out a planned massacre resulting in the killing of more than 3000 Muslims, when most of whom were burnt alive. Indian Christians met the same fate in Orissa where extremists on more than one occasion burnt their churches and houses. Is it not indicative of the growing threat of ‘Hindu talibanisation’ the Indian society is confronted with today because BJP is promoting Hindutva ideology?

The most worrying aspect of the situation is that extremist elements in India tend to grow under political umbrella. Such an atrocious trend has not only posed a great danger to the so-called secular fabric of this democratic state but also left the minorities with a constant fear of suppression and persecution from fanatic sections of Hindu society. In this regard, the role of two major political parties has been despicable. Despite the claim of the Congress as a liberal and secular political party, its response to communal riots has been limited to empty rhetoric even though it could have prevented the loss by taking concrete measures. In 1992, when the criminals pull down the historical Babri Mosque the Congress’ government acted as a silent spectator. On the other hand, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party were behind the heinous crime, as they were themselves involved in leading the demolition of Babri Mosque.

In 2002, Modi Government of the BJP in Gujarat was responsible for the worst kind of Muslims´ massacre in Indian history. Furthermore, the same political fundamentalists were found guilty of plotting anti-Christian riots in Orissa. Wary of repression and suppression, minorities in India like Sikhs, people of north-eastern states and Gorkhas are waging a struggle for separate homelands. Demand for separate Gorkha land was also made in 1907, 1929, 1941, 1952 and 1984; but this time round GJM leadership is determined to take the movement to the logical conclusion. The current movement is because of Mamata’s policy to promote Bengali language at state level. However, an estimated 30 major armed insurgency movements are sweeping across the country, reflecting an acute sense of alienation on the part of the people involved. Broadly, these can be divided into three categories; for one, movements for political rights/independence i.e. Assam, Kashmir, South India and Khalistan.

The second category is movements for social and economic justice i.e. Maoist (Naxalite) and the third category is north-eastern States and movements based upon religious grounds like that of Laddakh. The escalation of centrifugal tendencies fostering insurgency movements in India is mainly due to complete failure of Indian Government to address the root causes. Former Prime Minister of India had called Maoist insurrection the single biggest internal-security challenge. Maoists inhabit an area known as the ‘Red Corridor’ that stretches from West Bengal to Karnataka State in the southwest. They are active across 220 districts in 20 states forming about 40% of India’s geographical area. They also threaten to extend operations in major urban centres including New Delhi. Indian intelligence reports say that insurgents include 20,000 armed men and 50,000 regular or fulltime organizers and mobilizers, with the numbers growing.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Share on: WhatsApp