Hindutva and peace in South Asia

Muhammad Asif

STROBE Talbot, Deputy Secretary of State in the Bill Clinton administration, wrote in his book “Engaging India”; “The session with Advani (Deputy Prime Minister of India) was unnerving. He mused aloud about the happy day when India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar would be reunited in a single South Asian Confederation”. L K Advani is not the only Indian politician who dreams of reunification of aforementioned states into the Akhand Bharat; a utopian dream propagated by the right wing Hindu nationalists. The ashes of Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a member of RSS, who assassinated Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) for acceding to Muslims’ demands for the partition of India, are still preserved in an urn to be poured into the River Indus, once the goal of Akhand Bharat is achieved. The major organisations and political parties that subscribe to the dream of Akhand Bharat include; Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The creation of an Akhand Bharat is also linked with the concept of Hindutva (Hinduness) that seek to transform modern India into the ancient Hindu Empire and Civilization that existed before the capture of subcontinent by Muslims. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a supporter of the idea of reunification of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh into Akhand Bharat (Greater India, exclusively for Hindus or at least dominated by Hindu culture). Former Indian Supreme Court Judge, Markandey Katju, in his article published in a Pakistani newspaper, has advocated that the only solution to the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan is the reunification of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh under a strong, secular, modern minded government. The secular thinkers like Markandey Katju, and the current generation of the radical Hindu nationalists, who dream of Akhand Bharat, are not aware of the role played by their forefathers in the partition of India and the mass exodus and massacre of the people of subcontinent, particularly in Indian State of the Punjab. Moderate Hindu and Muslim leaders, such as Mahatma Gandhi, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (known as the Ambassador of Hindu-Muslim Unity), Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Morarji Desai, etc, strived hard to keep the followers of different faiths united to avert the bloodshed that accompanied the partition of India. Their efforts were dashed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad radical Hindu nationalists belonging to RSS that was founded by Dr Hedgewar in 1925. The RSS upholds the ideology of Hindutva (Hinduness), that practically implies; “Hindustan for Hindus, only”.

The radical Hindu nationalists need to understand that the rise of Hindutva during the 1st quarter of the 20th century paved the way for the partition of India. Secular Indian social scientists consider Hindutva movement as fascist, holding the belief of hegemony of regimented majority. Those who dream of reunification of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh into a single South Asian Confederation should also know that if they continue to vote into power the members of RSS like Narendra Modi, the chances of partition of India into more parts cannot be overruled. Peace within India as well as in South Asia will remain an elusive dream, if the desire of Hindu hegemony and supremacy over the followers of other faiths is not reined in by the Indian voters. Ironically, Pakistan’s desire for peace is misconstrued as a sign of weakness by the right wing Indian politicians. Having achieved more than a credible nuclear deterrence to thwart the designs of the foolhardy dreamers of Akhand Bharat, Pakistani political and military leadership wish to utilize country’s meager resources and energies on well-being and welfare of poor masses. Peace is perhaps greater need of poor masses of India, who outnumber combined population of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In addition to ideological and strategic compulsions, there seem to be very selfish motives of the current Indian politicians behind their refusal to Pakistan’s offer for talks to resolve bilateral disputes through peaceful means. Narendra Modi, shortly after assuming charge as PM landed in Lahore to meet PM of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, unannounced and uninvited. The same Modi now scoffs at Imran Khan’s offer for talks. There has not been any noticeable change in Indo-Pak standoff since Modi’s uninvited meeting with the PM of Pakistan. However, his popularity seems to have considerably sunken during this period. To improve their chances of winning next elections, BJP and Modi want to once again exploit the slogan of Hindutva that entails the anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan narrative.

Vast majority of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, etc, racially and ethnically are as much the sons of South Asian soil as Hindus are. Their conversion to other religions did not deny them the right to live in the land of their forefathers as equal to Hindus. However, the dominant and militarized supporters of Hindutva are not willing to grant the status of equal citizens to the members of religious minorities of India. On the same analogy their government is not ready to maintain peaceful relations with its neighbours as equals, because of the typical radical Hindus’ mentality, rooted in their hegemonic ambitions and inferiority complex.

In a bid to countering the Chinese influence, the US policy of establishing strategic relations with any extremist Hindu regime in India, amounts to promoting religious fanaticism in South Asia. The inaction of the US and its allies to the ill-treatment meted out to the Indian religious minorities by the members of RSS under the patronage of Modi (a lifetime member of RSS) government, exposes the hypocrisy of the so-called civilized nations. Turning a blind eye to the human rights violations and genocide of Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, only to appease a radical Hindu regime, besides exposing the hypocrisy of the US and the West, is fraught with the possibilities of engulfing the entire region into a larger armed conflict.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

