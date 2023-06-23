HINDUISM is a complex and diverse philosophical tradition that originated in ancient India. It encompasses a wide range of beliefs, practices, rituals and philosophies that have evolved over thousands of years. At its core, Hinduism is characterised by a broad understanding of reality and a deep exploration of the nature of existence, consciousness and the ultimate truth. One of the key aspects of Hindu philosophy is the concept of Brahman, which is considered the ultimate reality or supreme cosmic power in the universe. Brahman is seen as an eternal, infinite and impersonal essence that underlies and pervades everything in existence. It is described as being beyond human comprehension and transcending all dualities and limitations. Another important concept in Hindu philosophy is Atman which refers to the individual self or soul.

Hinduism teaches that Atman is not separate from Brahman but is, in fact, a manifestation or expression of the ultimate reality. Realizing the true nature of Atman and its inherent connection to Brahman is considered the ultimate goal of human life. Hindu philosophy recognizes that the nature of reality is multifaceted and can be approached through various paths or yogas such as Jnana Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Karma Yoga and Raja Yoga. Although, these paths are not mutually exclusive and individuals may emphasize one or combine several approaches based on their personal inclination and temperament. Hindu philosophy also incorporates the concept of samsara, the cycle of birth, death and rebirth. According to this belief, individuals undergo a series of reincarnations, driven by the law of karma which states that one’s actions have consequences that determine their future circumstances.

The ultimate goal is to break free from this cycle of rebirth and attain moksha, liberation from the cycle of samsara and union with the divine. It is important to note that Hindu philosophy is not a monolithic system but rather encompasses a wide range of perspectives, interpretations and philosophical schools. Some of the notable schools of thought within Hindu philosophy include Vedanta, Yoga, Samkhya, Nyaya and Vaisheshika, each with its own unique approach to understand the nature of reality and the path to liberation. Overall, Hinduism as a philosophy offers profound insight into the nature of existence, consciousness and the human experience. It provides a rich tapestry of ideas, practices and teachings that inspire individuals to explore the depth of their own being and seek a deeper understanding of the ultimate truth.

Philosophical sides of Hinduism: The philosophy of Hinduism encompasses a wide range of ideas, concepts and schools of thought that have evolved over centuries which mainly include: (a). Brahman: At the heart of Hindu philosophy is the concept of Brahman, the ultimate reality or supreme cosmic power. Brahman is considered to be infinite, transcendent and beyond human comprehension. It is the underlying essence that pervades and sustains the entire universe. Brahman is often described as being both immanent (existing within everything) and transcendent (existing beyond everything). (b). Atman: Hinduism teaches that each individual possesses an eternal and divine essence known as Atman. Atman is often described as the true self or soul, which is distinct from the physical body and the mind. Atman is believed to be eternal, unchanging and inherently connected to Brahman. Realizing the true nature of Atman and its unity with Brahman is considered the ultimate goal of human life. (c). Maya: Maya refers to the illusory nature of the material world.

According to Hindu philosophy, the physical world is not the ultimate reality but a temporary manifestation of Brahman. Maya veils the true nature of reality, causing individuals to perceive the world as separate and distinct from Brahman. Overcoming Maya and recognizing the underlying unity of all existence is a fundamental aspect of spiritual awakening. (d). Karma: Karma is the law of cause and effect that governs the universe. It states that every action, thought and intention has consequences that determine one’s future experiences. Positive actions lead to positive outcomes, while negative actions result in negative consequences. Hinduism views karma as a mechanism for individual growth, learning and the balancing of one’s actions over multiple lifetimes. (e). Samsara and Moksha: Samsara is the cycle of birth, death and rebirth. Hinduism teaches that individuals undergo a series of reincarnations driven by their karma.

The goal is to break free from this cycle and attain moksha, which is liberation from the cycle of samsara and union with Brahman. Moksha is considered the highest state of spiritual realization, where one transcends individual identity and experiences eternal bliss and oneness with the divine. (f). Yoga: Yoga, in the context of Hindu philosophy, refers to a systematic approach to spiritual practice and self-realization. It encompasses various paths or yogas, including Jnana Yoga (the path of knowledge), Bhakti Yoga (the path of devotion), Karma Yoga (the path of selfless action) and Raja Yoga (the path of meditation and mental discipline).

These paths provide different approaches to attain self-realization and union with Brahman. Vedanta: Vedanta is a prominent philosophical school within Hinduism that is based on the teachings of the Upanishads, which are considered the highest philosophical texts. Vedanta emphasizes the non-dual nature of reality, asserting that Brahman and Atman are ultimately the same and the perceived duality of the world is an illusion. It explores the nature of consciousness, the relationship between the individual and the universe and the means to attain liberation. It is important to note that Hindu philosophy is vast and diverse, with multiple interpretations, perspectives and philosophical schools. Different philosophical traditions within Hinduism may emphasize different aspects and approaches to understand the nature of reality and the path to spiritual liberation.

— The writer is Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, B N Mandal University, Madhepura, Bihar, India.

