Hindu youth joins PAF as pilot

The Pakistan Air Force, as an all-inclusive branch of the armed forces, has recruited a minority Hindu youth as a general duty pilot. Hailing from the impoverished Tharparkar region of Sindh, Rahul Dev has become the first from his community to achieve the coveted position in the PAF. Last year, Kainat Junaid become the first woman from Khyber-Pakthunkhwa to have been selected for fighter pilot training in PAF. Hailing from Lower Dir’s Balambat area, Kainat not only secured the top position in PAF’s test for GDP, but has also become Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot to serve the country alongside her father. Kainat’s father Squadron Leader Ahmed Junaid said his longstanding desire of watching his daughter become a fighter pilot has been fulfilled.