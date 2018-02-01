Hindu Yatrees to arrive in city on Feb 11

City Reporter

A group of Hindu yatrees will arrive here on February 11 through Wagha Border to attend Shivaratri festival at Katas Raj Temple, district Chakwal.

High officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) will receive the yatrees at Wagha Border, official sources said.

In this regard, a meeting for arrangements of Shivaratri festival was held at Board office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of ETPB Secretary Mian Abdul Qadeer. Additional Secretary Shrine Tariq Khan Wazir, officers of Police, Army, Rangers, Wapda, Customs, Railway immigration and other departments attended the meeting.

Additional secretary shrines told the meeting that foolproof security arrangements besides all facilities including transport, accommodation, food and medical facility will be provided to Hindu devotees. All temples and mandirs have been decorated.

Hindu pilgrims will leave for Shivaratri at Katas Raj Temples, district Chakwal on Feruary 12 by a bus. While a central ceremony will be held there on February 13. They will return Lahore from Chakwal on February 14. The Hindu pilgrims will return their homeland India through Wagha Border on February 17.