Hindu temple restored in Pakistan days after mob attack

The local administration of Rahim Yar Khan, a city in Punjab province, has restored a Hindu temple and it will be opened for worshippers, days after it was attacked by an angry mob last week.

The development was confirmed by the members of Hindu community on Tuesday to local media. A member from the minority said that the Ganesh temple had been restored, adding that idols are yet to be repaired.

A security wall has also been built outside the temple for security reasons.

The incident of attacking the temple occurred on Wednesday last week, when a group of people vandalised the religious site and blocked the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) after a local court granted bail to a nine-year-old Hindu boy, who allegedly urinated in a local seminary.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that his government will restore the Hindu temple, vandalised by a mob in Rahim Yar Khan a day earlier.

Taking to Twitter, the premier strongly condemned the attack on “Ganesh Mandir” in Bhung area of the city.

“I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed took notice of a mob attack on the Hindu temple.

A statement issued by the apex court said that Dr. Ramesh Kumar, PTI MNA and Patron in Chief Pakistan Hindu Council, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan today and discussed the issue of attack on Hindu Temple in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan.

“The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan showed grave concern over the tragic incident,” the statement read.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the chief justice had decided to hear the case.

Over 50 arrested in Vandalism case

More than 50 persons allegedly involved in vandalism at a Hindu temple in Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan were arrested last week.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter handle, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the people involved in vandalism at the temple were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

“It is up to the state to ensure protection of worship places of all religions,” he maintained, vowing measures to bring closure to such incidents.

