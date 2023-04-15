Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra to begin on July 1

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, annual Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 01, this year.

The Amarnath Yatra will continue for 62 days and culminate on August 31, media reports said.

The registration through online and offline modes for the yatra will start from Monday (April 17). The yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Islamabad district of South Kashmir and Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

It is unfortunate that the Narendra Modi-led fas-cist Indian government leaves no stone unturned to make the Hindu yatra a success, it imposes restric-tions on the religious gatherings of Muslims in oc-cupied Jammu and Kashmir from time to time. Only yesterday, the Indian authorities locked the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, and disallowed the faith-fulls from offering Jumatul-Wida prayers there.—KMS