Hindu organizations intensify anti-Rohingyas campaign in Jammu

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, extremist Hindu organizations are baying for the blood of Rohingya Muslim refugees more intensely after an attack on an Indian Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu on February 10 in which six Indian soldiers and four other persons were killed.

The rightwing organisations including the BJP had pointed fingers towards the Rohingya settlement near the vicinity of the camp for security breach. The issue also echoed in the so-called Kashmir Assembly and Speaker Kavinder Gupta, who is a legislator from the local constituency, blamed Rohingyas for the attack. Following this, a campaign to expel Rohingyas from Jammu has intensified again.—KMS