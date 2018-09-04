Hindu community celebrating Janam Ashtami

Hyderabad

Three days long festival of Hindu community “Janam Ashtami”, the birth of Lord Krishna began in Hyderabad and all over the Sindh here on Monday with traditional religious fervor, zeal and enthusiasm like other parts of the world. Talking to APP, here on Monday elected representatives, scholars and notables of Hindu community including Members of the Hidu Panchayet Association Advocate M.Parkash, Advocate Jagdesh, former MPA Eashwar Lal , Dr.Sri Chand,Shankar Lal, Vice Chancellor LUMHS professor Beekha Ram, Advocate Khem Chund , Editor at Daily Sindh.

Manesh Kumar and others said that the main ideology of Lord Sri Krishna was to bind and unite the people with love, peace, affection and brotherhood and there is the need to spread over his preaching in order to bring a cordial atmosphere in the society. They also greeted the community members on the eve of Janam Ashtami and called upon them that besides their religious duties, the people may also pray for the integrity, progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

They also expressing their satisfaction over the relations of Muslims with their Hindu brothers in Pakistan, they said that other countries of the world should learn lesson from Pakistan where there is no discrimination on the basis of religion and the minority people are enjoying all facilities as being availed by their Muslim brothers, added.—APP

