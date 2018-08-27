Hindu community celebrates Rakhi festival

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Like the others parts of the country, the Hindu religious festival ‘Rakhi’ was also observed here on Sunday to mark the bond of love between brother and sister concluded.

Numbers of followers of Hindu and Sikh religion participated in the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ commonly known as Rakhi in which young girls and women tie Rakhis to the wrists of their brothers and exchanged greetings.

In this connection, main Rakhi ceremony was held at Valmeki temple Saddar Bazar Attock cantonment under the supervision of Pundit Madan Lal, where a large number of girls tied a holy thread to boys and men, binding them in the sacred relationship of brotherhood. After Rakhi ceremony and Pooja, the brother presents his sister with presents and distributed sweets and gifts. According to Hindu religion, Rakhi is a prominent Hindu festival that celebrates the relationship between brother and sister.

Hindus dress up for the occasion and sisters tie Rakhi (a holy thread) on their brothers’ wrists, usually at the time prescribed by the pundits.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Multan that scores of Hindu families Sunday celebrated their ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival, which symbolizes the bond of love, protection, trust and compassion among siblings in a family. In the Raksha Bandhan ritual, a sister ties a ‘sacred’ thread around her brother’s wrist, symbolically expressing her love for him and seeking his protection in return, according to Hindu community leader Shakuntla Devi.

