Hindu community celebrate “Shivratri”

HYDERABAD :The Hindu community in the Hyderabad celebrated the annual Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri here on Tuesday. The chairman, Hindu Panchiyat Community (HPC), Advocate M. Parkash, General Secretary Advocate Jagdesh Malani, Joint Secretary of Shri Chand Raja and others visited the Gurpath Temple Sirighat, Giddu Shiv Temple, Rama Pir Temple Phullelli. Religious leaders on the occasion urged the community to follow the message of peace and love. The religious songs ‘Bhajans’ were also sung. Special prayers were held for the solidarity and integrity of the country and prosperity of the community. The langar (free food) was also distributed among the devotees. The temples were decorated with flowers and colorful balloons. Thousands of devotees attended the celebrations which will continue for another two days.

Orignally published by APP