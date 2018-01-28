Hindu combined marriages ceremony today

City Reporter

Patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that the Council is organizing 10th annual combined marriages programme at YMCA Ground opposite Governor House Karachi on Sunday (today) at 6:00PM.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Dr Ramesh Vankwani, who is also chairman of national assembly standing committee on Statistics, told that 82 couples will enter the wedlock in a colorful cultural ceremony.

He announced that this year Pakistan Hindu Council is also celebrating 10th anniversary of successful combined marriages ceremonies. “Various prominent dignitaries will also be present on the occasion to bless the couples,” he said. Dr Ramesh Kumar said that strong social bonds are also developed among the participants on this occasion as they celebrate their big day in a joint gathering. Pakistan Hindu Council will also provide financial support to the newly-wed couples, rickshaws to deserving people and sewing machines to poor women, so that they can raise their families with honor and dignity.

The Patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council said that such combined marriages ceremonies would also play pivotal role for projecting the positive image of Pakistan on international level.

“We want to show international community that Non-Muslim minorities are enjoying full freedom to organize and participate in socio-religious ceremonies,” he concluded.