Hinako Shibuno of Japan leads the Women’s British Open after day 1 at Muirfield.

The tournament winner three years ago shot a 6-under par 65 to take a one-shot lead over the American Jessica Korda who, in the most interesting tidbit of the day, was playing in borrowed clothes after losing her luggage during her flight from Zurich to Edinburgh.

Shibuno and Korda were followed by Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, Scotland’s local favorite Louise Duncan, and Choi Hye-jin who were tied for third two strokes back of the leader.

The Japanese 23-year-old made a perfect start with birdies on the first three holes and added a further five for eight overall to offset two bogeys during her first round.

The American’s highlight of the first round were four birdies and a 25-foot eagle putt on the 17th to stay in touching distance of the leader.

The local favorite Duncan, who just turned professional last month, also made recorded an eagle on the 17th and had four birdies and two bogeys to her name. The 22-year-old made her pro debut at the Scottish Open last week but missed the cut.

Ko Jin-young, the world No. 1 has failed to hit top form this season, and the Korean continued to struggle in her quest for a third major title. After a 76, she will need to improve to make the cut.

Hinako Shibuno leading the British Open is monumental as Muirfield is hosting the event for the first time. It was only six years ago that the place did not allow women to even set foot in the clubhouse.