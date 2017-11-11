Hina Saeed felicitated on appointment as Secretary General of SAARC-CCI

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Vice President SAARC CCI Pakistan Iftikhar Ali Malik and President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zubair F Tufail have congratulated Hina Saeed on her appointment as the Secretary General of SAARC CCI. ‘

Saeed’s experience with multinationals inthe corporate sector, her academic background and her commitment to the regional integration will be invaluable in our efforts for economic integration of SAARC shared Iftikhar Ali Malik.

Hina Saeed has been appointed Secretary General of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI). The decision was taken during 71st Executive Committee Meeting of SAARC CCI held at Chennai, India. She joined SAARC CCI, 1 year back as the Executive Director.

SAARC CCI is an apex business body for South Asia recognized internationally with a track record of 25 years consistently working towards enhancing regional trade and economic integration

As Secretary-General of SAARC CCI, Saeed will be the in-charge of the SAARC CCI Secretariat, headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan managing day to day affairs of the Secretariat in accordance with the Articles of the SAARC CCI constitution, the directives of the President, Executive Committee and General Assembly of SAARC CCI. .

Suraj Vaidya, President SAARC CCI, has extended felicitations on her appointment as Secretary General of SAARC CCI and has expressed his confidence in Saeed’s professional capabilities to carry on her duties and responsibilities in the interests of the members of SAARC CCI.

Saeed brings with her a vast array of professional experience in Marketing and Communications domain working with multinationals and industry leaders in the Telecom, IT, Cement and development sectors.

Saeed has a Master’s in Business Administration from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand. While commenting on the new role bestowed upon Saeed by the 8 member states of SAARC, she shares ‘My ultimate goal is to facilitate the prosperity of the people of South Asia. I am a staunch believer of regional cooperation and that it will make the difference’.

Saeed will work closely with the Governments, National Federations/ Chambers of member states and international organizations to facilitate preferential terms of trade amongst SAARC member countries, striving towards the gradual realization of the SAARC Economic and Monetary Union.