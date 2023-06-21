The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency and the Government of Pakistan marked World Refugee Day on Tuesday by paying tribute to the resilience and courage of people who are displaced due to conflict or persecution across the world.

World Refugee Day is observed on June 20 every year, aimed at raising awareness of the plight of displaced people as well as to honour their resilience.

According to UNHCR’s flagship annual report, the number of people displaced by war, persecution, violence, and human rights abuses stood at a record 108.4 million, up 19.1 million from a year earlier, which was the biggest ever increase.

The trend witnessed an increase in displacement in 2023, pushing the global total to an estimated 110 million by May 2023. More than one in 74 people worldwide remained forcibly displaced.

The number of refugees hosted in Asia and the Pacific region rose from 4.2 million in 2021 to 6.8 million by the end of 2022, nearly 20 percent of the global total. Over 90 percent of all refugees in the region are hosted in just three countries, Iran, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

This year’s theme is “Hope away from home”. In Islamabad, government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, NGOs and UN agencies, partners’ staff, and many refugees joined UNHCR in marking World Refugee Day.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was the chief guest on the occasion. Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugee Abbas Khan was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Noriko Yoshida paid rich tribute to the resilience of refugees and the generosity of host communities that provides shelter, and protection for refugees as well as giving them access to education and healthcare.

“World Refugee Day is a time to recognize the generosity of host countries who have kept their borders and hearts open to people in need of protection,” she said, adding Pakistan’s solidarity for over four decades, is an example of commitment to protecting the rights of 1.3 million Afghan and other refugees and giving hope away from home. “We hope that Pakistan will continue to show its generosity and hospitality towards the refugees in Pakistan,” she said.