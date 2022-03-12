Himalaya celebrates second PR event with Ayeza Khan

Founded in 1930, Himalaya specializes in Health and Wellness with an impressive product range in persona care and pharmaceuticals.

The brand is synonymous with gentle, safe and efficacious herbal products and has an extensive range of natural and safe products with rare herbs collected from the foothills of the Himalayas.

Each and every product at Himalaya combines years of dedicated research and is manufactured keeping the highest quality standards, thereby assuring complete purity and safety.

The brand has always focused on developing safe, natural and innovative remedies to help people lead healthier lives. The Himalaya product range includes face care, hair care, body care, baby care, health care and oral care.

“The constant humid weather of Pakistan causes problems of oily skin and pimples regularly and is a common concern for all of us. Many youngsters in our society still use soaps, but this may aggravate the pimple problems. Taking the role of Brand Ambassador for Himalaya, I look forward to creating awareness in our younger generation about understanding their skin and the care needed to have a clear and problem free skin” said Ayeza Khan.