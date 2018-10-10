Hillary Clinton hails Malala’s commitment for girls’ rights

WASHINGTON : Former first lady of the United States Hillary Clinton on Wednesday hailed Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai for her commitment for the rights of girls around the world.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, took to Instagram and said, “Six years ago today, a Taliban gunman walked up to Malala Yousafzai as she was trying to board her school bus in northern Pakistan and shot her for the crime of wanting an education.”

“Her resilience and commitment to justice has made her a leading voice for the rights of girls around the world. As she has said: “If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it?” Clinton added.

Malala is currently studying at Oxford University and is an advocate for girls’ education.

She was shot by a Taliban gunman in 2012 while sitting in her school bus in Swat Valley.

