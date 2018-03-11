Hilal War, others arrested on way to Shopian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested in Srinagar a delegation of the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The delegation led by Hilal Ahmed War was on its way to Shopian to express solidarity with the families of the civilians who were recently martyred by Indian troops.

The delegates left for Shopian from the Hurriyat forum head office. When they reached Sonawar, Indian police intercepted them, took them into custody and lodged them at Rambagh police station.

The forum spokesman in a statement condemned the police action. He deplored that on one hand, Indian forces were killing the Kashmiri youth while on the other were not allowing people to register their protest against the same.—KMS