Hilal-e-Imtiaz conferred on Adm Saeed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Rear Admiral (PILOT) Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehyan, Commander of UAE Naval Forces in a special Investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and senior officials were also present in the ceremony. Later on, Rear Admiral Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehyan also called on President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan and UAE have longstanding strategic and close political relations. He added that both countries maintain similarities of views on all important regional and international issues.

The President emphasized that a lot of scope exists between the two Armed Forces for enhancement of existing cooperation, including joint exercises, enhancement of defence export and joint production.

Talking about the training of UAE Military persons in Pakistan Armed Forces training institutions he added that more naval officers of UAE can avail of these opportunities. The President underlined that bilateral trade with both countries does not commensurate with its actual potential. He stressed that efforts must be made to further enhance bilateral trade.

