Hilal e Ahmar Pakistan distributed ration and other daily use items among a thousand needy families of Umerkot on Wednesday. Destitute families hailing from village Ghulam Nabi Shah, Hinwar Girgo, Tariq Marri, Kainjli, Sabu, Chunaro, Jalujo, Musa Dijani, Chour and surroundings were formally registered during a ceremony held in Umerkot.

Focal person Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the distributed items included flour, rice, sugar, edible oil, black tea powder, pulses, white peas, beans and spices. Mosquito nets, lanterns and jerry canes were also distributed among the needy families of Umkerkot belonging to Muslim, Christian and Hindu community. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Hilal e Ahmar Sardar Shahid Ahjmed Leghari said that Hilal e Ahmar was committed to serve the grieved humanity and it always helped the needy people without any discrimination of racism and language.