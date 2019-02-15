Hiking trails at Margalla Hills attracting people

Senior official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday said that the Hiking trails at Margalla hills were attracting a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Talking to media, he said that there are eight trails that vary in distances and assigned with numbers i.e Trails # 1,2,3,4, 5, and 6. “The remaining two tracks are named as; the Saidpur trail and Bari Imam Trail” he said.

“The Margalla Hills are the continuation of the Himalayan mountain range. The soil on the hill is fertile and completely covered with green trees, herbaceous plants and rocks” he added.

The official said that the forest on the hills is the natural habitat for a variety of animals and birds, adding that the forestry department of Pakistan and the authorities has tried their level best to revive tourism in this area. He said “every year, many private clubs along with the authorities conduct a hiking excursion to fetch up the importance of the Margalla Hills among all age groups.—APP

