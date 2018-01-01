Hike in prices of petroleum products challenged in LHC: Raised in Assemblies

LAHORE : A petition challenging the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products was filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday while the PPP has moved a calling attention notice in the National Assembly and PTI moved a motion in the Punjab Assembly opposing the increase.

The petition states that the federal government increased the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products every month, citing an increase in their prices in the international market.

It says the government is collecting hefty taxes on the sale of petroleum products and that the current hike would lead to an increase in inflation in the country.

The petitioner, thus, has pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in the fuel prices as illegal and unconstitutional and issue directives for the authorities concerned to reduce the prices.

Pakistan Peoples Party has submitted a calling attention notice in the national assembly saying the increase would lead to rise in inflation putting extra burden on the already encumbered population.

The PTI has also moved a motion in the Punjab assembly opposing the increase.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed has also opposed the increase.

Orignally published by INP