To mark Pakistan Day Celebrations, Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC) staff engaged in a “Hike and Clean – Trail 3” activity in Islamabad.

PMIC staff collected garbage on the trail with the aim to engage in community service to protect the environment. On this occasion, the PMIC staff resolved to give back to the country and create social impact by promoting environment-friendly activities that contribute towards nature conservation for a better tomorrow.