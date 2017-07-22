Hijazi arrested, defector gets SECP chief acting charge

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested Chairman of Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi from the courtroom after the Special Judge Central turned down his bail application. The judge had earlier briefly reserved the judgment after hearing arguments of the counsels for Mr Hijazi and FIA.

However, later the court turned down his bail application. Upon rejection of bail, FIA team took Mr Hijazi into custody and transferred him to an unidentified location. He was also brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science for a check up and would be produced before the court on Saturday (today) for physical remand.

The SECP chairman is facing charges of tampering records of Sharif family’s companies and a number of the officers of the commission including directors and other senior officials recorded their statements against him before the FIA team inquiring into the record tampering. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) – probing into Sharif family’s offshore assets in line with the apex court’s April 20 verdict in Panamagae case – had earlier alleged that the SECP tampered with records of the sugar mills.

On June 19, the three-judge implementation bench of the Supreme Court – headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan – had directed the FIA director general to launch an inquiry into the allegations by the six-member inquiry panel that the SECP had tampered with the records of the Sharifs’ companies. Subsequently, the top court had constituted a four-member FIA team to probe into the allegations.

The investigation agency later found Hijazi guilty of tampering records of the companies owned by the Sharif family, and recommended registration of an FIR against him. Subsequently a criminal case was registered against the SECP head at FIA’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in Islamabad, under Sections 466 and 471 of PPC read with 5(2)47, the Prevention of Corruption Act. Under these sections, the accused may face a jail term of up to seven years.

Judge of the Special Court Central before announcing the judgment made sure the media persons had left the courtroom. On this , a number of journalists protested saying they were not turned away even from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which is the highest and most respected sear of justice in the country but the police said they were ordered by the judge to send all the media persons out of the court. On this the journalists left the courtroom in protest.

Meanwhile, following the arrest of SECP Chairman, the government appointed Tahir Mehmood, Commissioner of the SECP, as the Acting Chairman. He is allegedly one of those officers of the commission who earlier recorded their statements against Mr Hijazi.