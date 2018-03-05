Highly competitive cricket being played in PSL: Sangakkara

Sharjah

Kumar Sangakkara, the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday said that the “level of competition in the league is very high”.

The former Sri Lankan skipper was talking to media in Sharjah. “Some of the best international players are playing alongside great young talent from Pakistan, and the seniors are there too. I think it is one the best leagues out there,” he said.

Sangakkara praised Shoaib Malik on his captaincy skill and said that the skipper never puts pressure on players.

“He [Malik] has been great as a leader because he is very calm. He never puts pressure on us but expects us just to do the job that we are supposed to do,” he shared.

When asked if he will be coming to Pakistan if Multan Sultans qualify for the playoffs, Sangakkara said, “I think we [have] got a long way to go before we qualify. It’s about playing one game at a time and taking a decision when the time comes.”

Commenting on the hat-trick by Imran Tahir, the second by a Sultans’ player this season, Sangakkara said, “I think its outstanding.”

“The way Imran Tahir bowls it shows the quality of the man and why he is considered one of the best bowlers in the shorter format of the game. It’s just his control, his awareness, and the fact that he gives everything. It’s a pleasure to play with him,” he added.—Agencies